GVSU men win, will host GLIAC tourney

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State topped Ashland 73-60 in the quarterfinal round of the GLIAC Tournament Tuesday night at the GVSU Fieldhouse.

Ferris State lost to Northern Michigan 70-69. By virtue of the Bulldogs lost, Grand Valley State will now host the GLIAC Tournament this weekend.

Davenport saw its season come to an end losing to Northwood 82-70.

In women’s action, Grand Valley State defeated Michigan Tech 65-34.

The Lakers now head to Ashland to compete in the semifinals this weekend.