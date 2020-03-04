GVSU men win, will host GLIAC tourney

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State topped Ashland 73-60 in the quarterfinal round of the GLIAC Tournament Tuesday night at the GVSU Fieldhouse.
Ferris State lost to Northern Michigan 70-69. By virtue of the Bulldogs lost, Grand Valley State will now host the GLIAC Tournament this weekend.
Davenport saw its season come to an end losing to Northwood 82-70.
In women’s action, Grand Valley State defeated Michigan Tech 65-34.
The Lakers now head to Ashland to compete in the semifinals this weekend.