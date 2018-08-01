GVSU golfer knocks off GR pro to win Tournament of Champions

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alex Scott watches a drive during the Tournament of Champions on Aug. 1, 2018 in Boyne Falls, Mich. (Courtesy: Michigan PGA)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alex Scott watches a drive during the Tournament of Champions on Aug. 1, 2018 in Boyne Falls, Mich. (Courtesy: Michigan PGA)

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Valley State University golfer tied a course record and knocked off a Grand Rapids professional on his way to winning the Tournament of Champions in Boyne Falls on Wednesday.

Alex Scott, a senior at GVSU, shot an 11-under 61 in the final round of the tournament to take the lead before a playoff was forced by PGA Tour Canada player and Grand Rapids native Sam Weatherhead.

Scott’s 61 gave him the lead in the clubhouse, but Weatherhead nailed a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to force a playoff. Both players made par on the first playoff hole, but Scott made an 8-foot birdie putt on the second hole to secure the title.

Weatherhead won $8,000 for being the low pro in the tournament, which he said will help him pursue his dream of playing on the PGA Tour. The West Catholic High School and Michigan State University graduate is headed to qualifying school for the Web.com Tour, a developmental tour for the PGA.

Scores for all the participants can be found on the Michigan PGA’s website.