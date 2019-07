GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Football Club will not make the playoffs this year, but the Boys in Blue put on a good show in the season finale Saturday night.

GFRC hosted Michigan Stars Football Club at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids.

At the 10th minute, Scott Doney made the only goal of the game, which gave the Boys in Blue the advantage.

Grand Rapids Football Club got the win, 1-0.

