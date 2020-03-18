Greenville native’s overseas pro basketball season cut short

UNDATED (WOOD) — In her second season of playing professionally overseas, Leah Somerfield found herself playing basketball in the Swiss Basketball League with a shot at the Swiss Cup.

The former Greenville high school and Oakland University star was well on her way to accomplishing goals set by her new team, the BBC Troistorrents. She said her team was seen as an underdog but worked their way into the final four remaining. After winning in the semifinal matchup, all that was left was the championship game.

Then it all came to a halt.

“My original flight was scheduled to come back (March 20), but suddenly I had nothing to do for a whole week,” Somerfield said. “Suddenly, our season was cut short do to everything happening over there.”

Somerfield, now back in Michigan, understood what was about to happen. It wasn’t just other countries, it was large swaths the world being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With a flight moved up to Monday, Somerfield was flown from Switzerland to Washington. She said moving through the airport went smoothly.

“They have you fill out a piece of paper on if you visited any places like China or Italy, then asked if you were feeling sick like a cough, headaches or congestion,” Somerfield said. “I don’t feel like I have any of that, so I put no. But I was surprised they didn’t scan me just to make sure. I was expecting it.

“But then again, I wasn’t expecting any of this to be happening.”

Somerfield was a staple for Oakland basketball from 2014 to 2018. The forward began starting games as a junior, averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The numbers grew a season later as a senior as she pumped out 11.2 points and 8.2 boards per contest. She posted a team-best seven double-doubles.

All of that went into her eventually deciding to pack up her life in the United States. She first played a season in Portugal and in September headed to Switzerland, a country she didn’t know much about.

An undated courtesy photo of Leah Somerfield playing basketball overseas.

With a solid fanbase for the Torrents and in her first year with a unit playing for a championship, Somerfield was one contest away from holding her first title as a professional.

Instead, she is currently in quarantine for the next week and half or so to make sure she is healthy and doesn’t spread the virus.

“I was pretty bummed. I felt like we had a chance to win it all,” Somerfield said. “We had a chance to win the Swiss Cup. I don’t think many people expected us to go as far as we did. I just wanted to prove to (our fans) that we could do it.”

Like the NCAA Tournament, MHSAA playoffs and all the other sports in the United States last week, the Swiss Cup was originally only postponed. It was eventually canceled as there is no foreseeable timetable for when the virus will run its course.

Tournaments like the Mid-American Conference played a game without any fans allowed in attendance. That idea wasn’t in the works for Somerfield’s league. Regardless, she felt without the fans, it wouldn’t be the same for playing and the amount of money lost.

Switzerland is surrounded by plenty of countries that have been hit hard with the virus, so for Somerfield, cancellations were understandable.

“A lot of our fans are in the older crowd,” Somerfield said. “For the safety of everybody, it was the smartest thing to do. It doesn’t take away from the disappointment, but it was the correct move.”

An undated courtesy photo of Leah Somerfield playing basketball overseas.

Somerfield felt welcomed from the minute she arrived in Switzerland. Her teammates, the fans, her coach and many others made it an enjoyable experience, even with the ending to the 2019-20 campaign not being ideal.

As for her future with basketball, it isn’t something she is worried about.

“Thankfully I had season in Portugal and then this year I just really wished we could’ve finished out,” Somerfield said. “It would’ve been really good for the upcoming seasons for me and my teammates. But with the situation, I think it’s still looking good for the upcoming seasons.”

While Somerfield is feeling healthy, she sticking close to her home in Greenville and avoiding others, realizing she could be carrying coronavirus even if she doesn’t know it.

In order to stay in shape in her current situation, Somerfield is doing at-home workouts.

“I just run around the block and do body weight workouts right now to stay active,” she said. “The schools are shut down for a while so maybe I could go there soon. Just trying to find ways to stay in shape without putting other people at risk.”

Life isn’t normal for a majority of Americans and others around the world. With sports essentially canceled for the time being, Somerfield realized as an athlete how you take playing or watching for granted.

“It’s like, ‘What do we do now?’” Somerfield said. “I think now we should look forward at what is next. Focus on things important to you, cut down on social media, which I feel is a big problem right now. Take a moment to go outside and do things that bring you back to reality.

“There are others things we can do right now and I think it’s important to be positive, even in these situations.”

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: