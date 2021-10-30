GRCC women’s volleyball wins MCCAA title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College women’s volleyball is celebrating a Michigan Community College Athletic Association volleyball championship.

GRCC beat Mott Community College three matches to one Saturday.

The program is now 21-5 on the season, including 18 consecutive wins. It has won eight MCCAA championships since 2010, including five of the past six seasons.

GRCC said the volleyball team is now focused on the NJCAA Region XII Great Lakes District B Tournament on Thursday.