Grand Rapids UFC fighter wins again

Grand Rapids fighter Jamahal Hill poises next to his head coach, Chad Pomeroy at Black Lion Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy in Byron Center. (July 29, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill, who lives in Grand Rapids, took another big step at ESPN’S UFC Fight Night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

On Saturday, he earned his seventh professional victory. Hill scored a unanimous decision win over Darko Stosic.

Hill earned a spot in Saturday’s card after winning a fight on Dana White’s Contender Series last July.

Hill moved to Grand Rapids when he was 12. He graduated from Rogers High School. He turned pro in 2017. He fights as a light heavyweight.