Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame to induct 2021 class

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame will induct six new members Tuesday evening.

The induction ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena, where the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame is housed.

Getting ready to induct the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Great class. @bkaser1 . Tia Brooks , Beth Laurniere, Kelly Butler and the @EGR_AD football program 2006-10. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/sOO66jQvzV — Jack Doles (@jackdoles) September 28, 2021

The inductees are:

Bob Kaser

Kaser will be honored with the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award. He has spent the last 22 years calling play-by-play for the Griffins. He also serves as the team’s vice president of community relations and president of the Griffins Youth Foundation.

An undated photo of Bob Kaser.

“It meant a lot to get a call from Bob Sack, who I’ve admired and looked up to for so long. I worked for Bob with the Griffins when I first came here,” Kaser, who will not attend the event because he has COVID-19, said during an interview.

“I’m thankful that I work for an organization that really supports the things that we try to do in the community with the players and the coaches. I get a platform,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that do a lot of great things behind the scenes in the community.”

He said getting inducted is “truly an honor.”

Tom Werkmeister

As one of the most dominant Michigan amateur golfers ever, Werkmeister won more Grand Rapids area amateur championships than anyone else, including two Michigan Amateur titles. In 2013, he became the first amateur in 38 years to win the Michigan Open before going pro to play on the PGA Champions Tour.

Tia Brooks-Wannemacher

Brooks-Wannamacher was a standout in shot put at East Kentwood High School, went on to win an NCAA National championship at the University of Oklahoma in 2012 and then represented the U.S. in the Olympic Games in London later that year.

Shot putter Tia Brooks-Wannemacher will be inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.

Kelly Butler

Butler started at Grand Rapids Union before moving on to Perdue University. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions and went on to play for the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Oklahoma City Yard Dawgz and Winnipeg Blue Bombers before retiring in 2012.

Beth Launiere

Launiere is a graduate of Northview High School and Aquinas College. She began coaching volleyball at Ferris State University. She went on to earn acclaim as the coach for the University of Utah for the last 32 years, during which time she has racked up 16 NCAA tournament appearances and six conference titles.

Beth Launiere, graduate of Northview High School and Aquinas College and volleyball coach, will be inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.

East Grand Rapids High School State Championship football teams of 2006 to 2010

The East Grand Rapids football team earned five straight state championships between 2006 and 2010 under the leadership of Peter Stuursma, now the head coach for Hope College football. The teams matched the Michigan High School Athletic Association record for consecutive titles, posting a 67-3 record including 33 consecutive wins.