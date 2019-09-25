Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2019 class

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members Tuesday evening, including News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles, who received the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award.

The induction ceremony was held at Van Andel Arena, where honorees will have commemorative plaques displayed.

Inductees included:

Joan Boand, who was a four-sport coach and former associate athletic director at Grand Valley State University and paved the way for many in women’s sports there.

“It may bring me to tears,” Boand said of being inducted. “It’s something to be recognized on a large scale. I started when you were doggone lucky to get in the gym. But I thought, fi the owner of the basketball team can go int the gym, I can go in the gym.”

Steve Honderd, a former basketball star at Grand Rapids Christian and later Calvin College, where he led the team to a Division III national title. He was the Division III Player of the Year in 1993 and the Final Four MVP in 1992.

“It’s just a great honor. When you look at all the people to be inducted as part of that class, it’s really great,” he said. “It’s good to be part of West Michigan and having grown up and played basketball here, now living here, it’s just a great honor.”

Margo Jonker, the longtime softball coach at Central Michigan University. She recently retired after 40 seasons at the helm of the program, during which time she racked up 1,268 wins.

“Being in this Hall of Fame is just incredible. Being able to go in the same year as Joan Boand is even more special because Joan was such a huge mentor and part of my life,” Jonker, who played for Boand at GVSU, said.

Mike Phelps, who coached basketball at East Kentwood and Holland. He also played basketball for Grand Rapids Christian and Calvin College. As a coach for 35 seasons, he earned 568 wins.

“It’s an honor to be here,” Phelps said. “Maybe my grandkids will walk in here someday and see their grandpa.”

Joe Warren, a wrestling and mixed martial arts champion from East Kentwood. As a wrestler, he won a high school state title in 1995, was an All-American at Michigan, won three national titles and three gold medals in international competition. He is also a world champion in MMA fighting.

“I’m just a competitor,” Warren said. “I learned from Grand Rapids. Moving up, ‘The Baddest Man’ started here. Now we’re going to end here, too. I’m pretty excited about it.”

Jack Doles has been with News 8 since 1990; in that time, he has covered national championships off all types and traveled to 10 Olympic Games. He is known for reports on those to overcome adversity to reach their goals. He has won the Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting three times.

Jack credited his wife Susan with supporting him and praised West Michigan as his home.

“She put me on the right path,” Jack said of Susan. “We have an incredible family and this is a great town. Whenever any other opportunities came along, it didn’t make sense because this is home and it was a great place to raise the kids.”

Jack received the award named for his mentor, former News 8 Sports Director Warren Reynolds.

He has been my colleague the past 19+ years and was my competitor for 7 of the 10 years before that….

Congratulations to @jackdoles on being inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/iwvmh5p4fz — Larry Figurski (@larryfigurski) September 25, 2019

Also at the induction, the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame announced a $15,000 donation to GR8 Sports, Great Kids, which covers sports costs for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame presents a donation to GR8 Sports, Great Kids. (Sept. 24, 2019)