GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kobe Bufkin once walked the hallways of Grand Rapids Christian as a high school student, but on Tuesday he was back at his alma mater for the first time as an NBA player after getting drafted 15th overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

The first-round draft pick credits a lifelong mantra for his success.

“‘Play like the world is watching’ is something my mom used to say when I was young,” said Bufkin. “And all it means is always act accordingly, always act like the world is watching you on or off the court, and it’s something I’m carried with me throughout my career, and I will continue to carry it with me.”

The world will be watching now more than ever, as Bufkin gets ready for his rookie season with the Hawks. From his days playing for the Eagles, it was easy to tell Bufkin would be something special, but only a few knew he’d be a pro — let alone a top-15 pick.

“I remember talking to coach Juwan Howard and looking him in the eyes and said ‘You know what, this kid is going to be a pro,'” said Grand Rapids Christian head basketball coach Eric Taylor. “He exuded a lot of the things that you see in those types of players at that level, and just how he approached the game, his mentality, his work ethic was second to none, I don’t think people realized how much work he put into his craft.”

But even a year ago, Bufkin wasn’t on the draft radar. He played off the bench his freshman year at Michigan, averaging just over 10 minutes per game, but his role skyrocketed his sophomore year. Bufkin started in 33 of Michigan’s 34 games during the 2022-23 season, shooting 48.2% from the field.

“I’ve always liked to think of myself as a hard worker. Once things go bad, you can’t stop working the same way, and I’m just glad it all showed at the right time,” said Bufkin.

Named after the late Kobe Bryant, who wore numbers 24 and 8 in the league, Bufkin plans to wear 4 in Atlanta.

“With a name like Kobe there’s shoes to fill, but even if I can get halfway in those shoes, I’ll be alright,” said Bufkin. “I always try to wear 2 or 4. Obviously because of Kobe. And two times four is eight, so it’s always something I can carry with me.”

While getting to the NBA is already a dream come true, his work is far from over.

“It’s definitely a journey to get here, but there’s a whole new journey that starts once you get here, and you have to be able to stay here. It only gets harder from here.”