Zadina scores twice, Griffins win home opener
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins came away with a victory in the first home game of the season Friday night.
Filip Zadina scored two goals in his home debut to lead Grand Rapids to a 6-3 win over Hershey.
Grand Rapids dominated the first period with three goals and took a 3-1 lead. Both teams would score two goals in the second to make the score 5-3.
The Griffins stopped Hershey’s scoring from there, and a goal from Dominic Turgeon iced the game in the third period.
