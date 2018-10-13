Zadina scores twice, Griffins win home opener Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Van Andel Arena after a Grand Rapids Griffins game on Oct. 12, 2018. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins came away with a victory in the first home game of the season Friday night.

Filip Zadina scored two goals in his home debut to lead Grand Rapids to a 6-3 win over Hershey.

Grand Rapids dominated the first period with three goals and took a 3-1 lead. Both teams would score two goals in the second to make the score 5-3.

The Griffins stopped Hershey’s scoring from there, and a goal from Dominic Turgeon iced the game in the third period.

