Grand Rapids Griffins

Zadina scores twice, Griffins win home opener

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 11:28 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 11:34 PM EDT

Zadina scores twice, Griffins win home opener

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins came away with a victory in the first home game of the season Friday night. 

Filip Zadina scored two goals in his home debut to lead Grand Rapids to a 6-3 win over Hershey. 

Grand Rapids dominated the first period with three goals and took a 3-1 lead. Both teams would score two goals in the second to make the score 5-3. 

The Griffins stopped Hershey’s scoring from there, and a goal from Dominic Turgeon iced the game in the third period. 

**Watch highlights from the game in the above video.** 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sands Park in Ferrysburg
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sands Park in Ferrysburg

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure