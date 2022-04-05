GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A handful of Western Michigan University hockey players have signed pro contracts after one of the most successful seasons in Broncos’ history, which included the program’s first NCAA Tournament win.

Ronnie Attard, Brandon Bussi, and Drew Worrad are among those guys moving onto the pros, but Worrad doesn’t have to travel very far.

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for the Canada native who signed with the Grand Rapids Griffins just days after his college career ended in the NCAA Tournament. He was supposed to make his pro-debut last week but couldn’t change his student visa to a work visa in time. The visa was finally processed on Monday, and he’s set to suit up with the team at Van Andel Wednesday night.

“To know for sure that I’m going to play and then stepping out for my first shift, there’s going to be nerves for sure, that’s a good thing, but just having those older guys there to kind of help me along which has been great so far in practice,” says Worrad. “Getting into it right away, taking a hit early always kind of helps you get into the game early.”

Worrad scored nine goals this season with the Broncos, while notching 36 assists. During the 2020 to 2021 campaign he led the team in scoring with 23 points on five goals and 18 assists.