Wolves defeat Griffins 3-2
ROSEMOT, Ill. (WOOD) — Chicago Wolves hung on against the Grand Rapids Griffins with a 3-2 victory Saturday night at the Allstate Arena in Rosemot, Illinois.
So far in the Calder Cup Playoff Series, both the Wolves and Griffins have won a game.
The Wolves head to Grand Rapids Tuesday to face-off in Van Andel Arena.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
