Wolves defeat Griffins 3-2

ROSEMOT, Ill. (WOOD) — Chicago Wolves hung on against the Grand Rapids Griffins with a 3-2 victory Saturday night at the Allstate Arena in Rosemot, Illinois.

So far in the Calder Cup Playoff Series, both the Wolves and Griffins have won a game.

The Wolves head to Grand Rapids Tuesday to face-off in Van Andel Arena.

