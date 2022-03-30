KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Boston Bruins and the Grand Rapids Griffins have both signed players from Western Michigan University.

WMU goaltender Brandon Bussi has signed a one-year contract with the Bruins for the 2022 to 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Bussi has been with the Broncos for the past three seasons. He has a 46-25-5 record with a 2.61 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

WMU’s Drew Worrad signed with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He will stay with the Broncos for the rest of the year. Worrad has been with the Broncos for four seasons.

He led the team in scoring last season, and helped them reach the program’s first NCAA tournament.