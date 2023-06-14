GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have a new head coach.

Dan Watson will take over leadership of the Detroit Red Wings’ AHL affiliate, the organization announced Wednesday.

“I am extremely excited and honored to become the next head coach of the Griffins,” Watson said in a statement. “I look forward to getting the privilege of working with each player to make them better while creating a positive work environment. This is a very important time in the Red Wings organization and a big challenge. We will work hard to put a competitive team on the ice that the fans can be proud of.”

Watson, a 43-year-old Ontario native, comes to Grand Rapids after six years as head coach of with the Toledo Walleye, racking up the best record of any Walleye head coach. He has a 272-112-22-13 regular season record as a head coach, has two regular-season championships, has never missed the playoffs as a head coach, has twice led his team to the Kelly Cup Finals, and was named the ECHL Coach of the Year after his first season.

“(Watson) established a tremendous winning culture during his six years as head coach in Toledo through his work ethic, communication skills, and the relationships he built with his players,” Griffins general manager / Detroit Red Wings assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff said in a statement. “Dan’s passion for player development and familiarity with the Red Wings organization will be vital assets, and we’re confident his experience will lead to the continued growth of our players in Grand Rapids.”

Watson played for a several UHL, ECHL and AHL teams between 2000 and 2007, including the Kalamazoo Wings. He was also previously an assistant coach with the Walleye.

He will be introduced at a news conference at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids at 11 a.m. Thursday. It will stream live on the Griffins’ website and Facebook and YouTube pages.

Watson replaces Ben Simon, with whom the Griffins parted ways in April after finishing the season with a franchise-worst 28 wins. He was head coach for five seasons. Three other coaches were also let go.