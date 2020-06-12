Watch the GR Griffins’ 2017 Calder Cup Championship game on WXSP-TV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was one of the most memorable games in Grand Rapids sports history, and now you can relive it on Saturday night.
That’s because WOOD-TV’s sister station, WXSP-TV, will air the Grand Rapids Griffins’ 2017 Calder Cup Championship game from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The game, which took place on June 6, 2017, marked the first time a professional hockey team from Grand Rapids won a cup on home ice.
Saturday’s program will include bonus features, like that night’s locker room celebration and a rally at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids that preceded the win.
The broadcast will include original play-by-play from the Griffins’ Bob Kaser and color commentary from WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski.
In addition to airing on WXSP-TV, the game will also be streamed on WOODTV.com. You can find the livestream link here.
