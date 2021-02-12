Watch Grand Rapids Griffins’ home games on WXSP-TV this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Great news for Griffins fans! All 15 Grand Rapids Griffins home games this season will be broadcast on WXSP-TV.

News 8’s Larry Figurski will handle play-by-play duties while Bob Kaser, the voice of the Griffins, recovers from his recent open-heart surgery. Figurski will be joined by commentators Lou Rabaut, a longtime analyst on Griffins broadcasts, and Mike Knuble, the Griffins’ assistant coach.

Related Content Griffins return to Van Andel Arena on Feb. 20

You can find WXSP on all local cable systems, in addition to the following low-power channels in the area:

WOBC – channel 14 in Battle Creek

WOLP – channel 27 in Grand Rapids

WOHO – channel 33 in Holland

WOKZ – channel 50 in Kalamazoo

WOMS – channel 29 in Muskegon

“WXSP televised the two most memorable games in Griffins history – Game 6 of both the 2013 and 2017 Calder Cup Finals – and worked with us last June to rebroadcast our most recent championship on its three-year anniversary,” said team president Tim Gortsema. “The opportunity to televise every home is exciting, and we are grateful for WXSP’s commitment to the Griffins. Our continued partnership ensures that Griffins fans in West Michigan have a convenient way to watch every home game this season, even if they can’t do it from a seat in Van Andel Arena quite yet.”

The first Griffins home game of the season is Saturday, Feb. 20. The puck drops at 4 p.m. You can find the full season schedule at griffinshockey.com/.