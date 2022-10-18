The Grand Rapids Griffins open their 2022-2023 season at Van Andel Arena against the San Diego Gulls. (Oct. 14, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the third consecutive year, you will be able to watch the Grand Rapids Griffins on WXSP.

Ten games throughout the season will be broadcast on WOOD TV8’s sister station across the West Michigan area.

The first game will be the Nov. 12 showdown against the Toronto Marlies. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. The remaining nine games are as follows:

Dec. 3 vs. Texas Stars

Dec. 16 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Jan. 14 vs. Chicago Wolves

Jan. 21 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Feb. 11 vs. Manitoba Moose

March 4 vs. Iowa Wild

March 31 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

April 14 vs. Rockford IceHogs

You can also listen to the games featuring Bob Kaser, the voice of the Griffins for the past 23 years, and former WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski on WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

You can find WXSP on all local cable systems, in addition to the following low-power channels in the area:

WOBC – channel 14 in Battle Creek

WOLP – channel 27 in Grand Rapids

WOHO – channel 33 in Holland

WOKZ – channel 50 in Kalamazoo

WOMS – channel 29 in Muskegon

If you happen to live outside of the coverage area, you can still watch the games courtesy of AHLTV. To buy a subscription, click here.