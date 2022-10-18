GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the third consecutive year, you will be able to watch the Grand Rapids Griffins on WXSP.
Ten games throughout the season will be broadcast on WOOD TV8’s sister station across the West Michigan area.
The first game will be the Nov. 12 showdown against the Toronto Marlies. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. The remaining nine games are as follows:
- Dec. 3 vs. Texas Stars
- Dec. 16 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee Admirals
- Jan. 14 vs. Chicago Wolves
- Jan. 21 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
- Feb. 11 vs. Manitoba Moose
- March 4 vs. Iowa Wild
- March 31 vs. Milwaukee Admirals
- April 14 vs. Rockford IceHogs
You can also listen to the games featuring Bob Kaser, the voice of the Griffins for the past 23 years, and former WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski on WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.
You can find WXSP on all local cable systems, in addition to the following low-power channels in the area:
- WOBC – channel 14 in Battle Creek
- WOLP – channel 27 in Grand Rapids
- WOHO – channel 33 in Holland
- WOKZ – channel 50 in Kalamazoo
- WOMS – channel 29 in Muskegon
If you happen to live outside of the coverage area, you can still watch the games courtesy of AHLTV. To buy a subscription, click here.