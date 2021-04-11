Tuesday Griffins game rescheduled because of COVID-19 protocols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins game set for Tuesday has been pushed back because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Griffins will now play the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Thursday at Van Andel Arena.

If you bought tickets for the Tuesday matchup, they will be honored Thursday. You may also request a refund at the Griffins’ website.

The Griffins also had to postpone their Friday and Saturday games — versus the Monsters in Cleveland and the Rockford IceHogs in Grand Rapids, respectively — because of pandemic protocols. Those games have not yet been rescheduled.

The Griffins are 8-6-2-0 so far this season.