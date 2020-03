GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The force was with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

During its Star Wars Night, the Griffins defeated the Rockford IceHogs 3-0.

The Griffins scored all three points during an electrifying third period.

The next game will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Iowa Wild at Van Andel Arena.