Shine leads Griffins to another victory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dominik Shine scored a game-tying goal and assisted on the go-ahead score as the Grand Rapids Griffins defeated Rockford 4-1 at Van Andel Arena Friday night.

With the Griffins trailing 1-0, Shine tied the game with just over five minutes to go in the first period.

In the second period, the Griffins pulled ahead when Shine assisted to Chase Pearson. That goal came with under five minutes to play in the period.

Grand Rapids built some cushion when Matt Ford scored in the third period. Chris Terry scored an empty netter to conclude the scoring.

Grand Rapids improves to 18-19-2-3 overall. More importantly, they move into fourth place in the Division. The Griffins have now earned at least a point in five straight games.

The Griffins are back at home Saturday night playing host to Belleville.