New Griffins GM announced

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Red Wings have announced the new Red Wings assistant general manager and general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

On Friday, the team announced that Shawn Horcoff will be working alongside Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman and be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Griffins. The Red Wings said this will include personnel decisions, contract negotiations and player movement.

“I’m very excited for my new role with the Red Wings and look forward to continuing the winning culture and tradition in Grand Rapids,” Horcoff said in a press release. “I’ve been very fortunate to establish relationships with the players, coaches and front office personnel within the Red Wings organization over the last six years and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue developing our prospects in Grand Rapids and helping them become impactful players at the NHL level.”

Horcoff, 43, joined the Red Wings before the 2016-2017 season and has spent six seasons as the Red Wings’ director of player development, the team said. He has also served as assistant director of player personnel for the last three seasons.

In the 1998, Horcoff was a fourth-round pick (99th overall) in the NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. He went on to skate in the NHL for 15 seasons (2000-2016), logging 511 points (186-325-511) and 624 penalty minutes.