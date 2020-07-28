Larry Figurski wins AHL award for outstanding media coverage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Hockey League announced that News 8 Sports Anchor and Reporter Larry Figurski has received the league’s award for outstanding media coverage.

The AHL announced on Tuesday that Figurski was selected as the recipient of the James H. Ellery Memorial Award for the 2019-20 season.

The annual award honors the late Jim Ellery, who was the AHL’s secretary and publicity director for 17 years.

Figurski lives and breathes all things hockey, especially if it’s related to the Detroit Red Wings or the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He’s been a part of the Griffins’ broadcast team, where he is a color analyst, and WOOD TV8 since 2000. Figurski has participated in many Griffin community events throughout the years.

Larry Figurski emceeing the Grand Rapids Griffins’ 2017 Calder Cup Championship banner raising at Van Andel Arena. (Oct. 6, 2017)

Figurski is the fifth winner of the award from the Grand Rapids area and is receiving the award 10 years after his broadcast partner and play-by-play voice for the Griffins Bob Kaser. Both of them are 10-time winners of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Excellence Award.

“Larry Figurski loves the game of hockey, the Griffins and the American Hockey League as much as anyone I know, and this award will mean more to him than you can imagine,” Kaser said. “I am so thankful for the AHL’s recognition of Larry and am proud to have him as my broadcast partner.”

Figurski has covered events all over the country including the Stanley Cup Finals, the NCAA Final Four, the World Series and the NBA Finals.