GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After missing two months and 23 games due to injury, Michael Rasmussen returned to the Griffins lineup this past weekend.

"It was definitely a long time, longer than I would have liked," Griffins center and Detroit Red Wings number one draft pick Michael Rasmussen said. "It's tough leaving a team and tough being injured, so it was defiantly tough on me, but i'm happy I'm back now with the guys."