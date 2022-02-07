‘Hockey Without Barriers’: Griffins game to be sensory friendly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A special hockey night is coming to Van Andal Arena that will allow fans of all abilities to enjoy a Grand Rapids Griffins game.

Beer City Dog Biscuits, Red Glasses Movement and Huntington National Bank have teamed up to create “Hockey Without Barriers” on Feb. 26. During the event the lights will be dim, the music will be soft, there will be no strobe lights and no horn when a goal is scored. There will also be a “chill zone” for anyone who gets overwhelmed during the game and need a safe space to relax.

Leslie Hooker and Suzanne Wilcox from Beer City Dog Biscuits say this will be the first hockey game many people with disabilities have ever experienced. They say this game also brings awareness and acceptance to people of all abilities.

The women founded BCDB in 2018 to provide those with developmental disabilities opportunities to be productive every day.

There are 450 free tickets available. A family member or caregiver can also enjoy the fun. Additional family members can buy tickets for $15.

You can learn more about BCDB at beercitydogbiscuits.org.