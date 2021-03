GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins went on the road and ripped the Rockford IceHogs 9-4 on Wednesday night.

Three different Griffins players scored a pair of goals. Max Humitz, Tyler Spezia and Riley Barber each lit the lamp twice.

Barber leads the Griffins with 7-goals on the season. He has scored at least a point in every game this season.

The victory ups the Griffins record to 5-3 on the season. They are off until March 11 when they travel to Rockford again.