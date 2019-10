GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins got a much needed victory against the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday night at their first home game of the season.

The Griffins open a four-game home stand.

Griffins Chris Terry scored in the closing seconds of the first period to break a scoreless tie.

Calvin Picklard had 26 saves and shut out Milwaukee.

Griffins won 3-0. They are home again on Friday.