Griffins video coach Bill LeRoy dies at 56

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins’ video coach, Bill LeRoy, died Friday while on the road with the team.

He was 56.

The Griffins did not say how he died. He was with the team in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where they play the the Moose Saturday and Sunday.

LeRoy had been with the team since 2001 and was a part of two Calder Cup championship team.

“He will be incredibly missed and his impact upon the organization will be enduring,” the Griffins said in a statement. “Our prayers are with Bill’s children, Tyler and Becca, and all of his family members and friends. We ask Griffins Nation to keep them in your thoughts during this devastating time.”

LeRoy also spent 18 years working for the Kalamazoo Wings before moving to the Griffins. He still lived in Kalamazoo.