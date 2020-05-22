Griffins’ Turner Elson plans to donate quarantine hair

Grand Rapids Griffin Turner Elson is planning to donate his hair to be made into wigs for those who are ill. (May 21, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the shutdown of salons and barbers across the state, most of us either have longer hair than usual.

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Griffins has been growing his hair for more than a year now, and for a much better reason. He is planning to donate his hair so wigs can be made for cancer patients.

“My one buddy at my gym did it every year.” Elson said. “I always kind of grew my hair out at the end of the (season) year, and I decided instead of just cutting it before every summer, I might as well have it grow out and do it for a good cause.”

It’s a donation for whomever may need it. While Elson had taken some ribbing from some of his teammates, they all support his effort. Most importantly, so does his girlfriend Jenna.

“Oh, that’s one of the reasons, my girlfriend really likes it, a big reason why it stays around too,” Elson said smiling. “The boys, they give me a hard time every now and then, but everybody loves a little hockey flow.”

Like every other hockey player, coach and fan, Elson misses being on the ice.

“This has been really tough and it’s sad that our season had to end that way,” Elson said. “How good our team would have been, I think, a team that went far in the playoffs. And it’s been tough sitting here just doing nothing.”

Elson was supposed to be just finishing up the second year of a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings and hopes to sign another.

“My plan was to stay around Grand Rapids,” Elson said. “I really want to be a part of this team, and I know I can help this team in a lot of ways. And I think that they really do like me. So I hope that I can get a deal done before the end of summer. But if not, I hope I can stay in the league, in North America.”

In the meantime, Elson is going to continue to grow the hair. He plans to cut it off and make the donation at the beginning of next season — wherever and whenever that actually takes place.