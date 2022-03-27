GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Griffins are retiring the jersey number of Jeff Hoggan.

Hoggan will be honored during the game on Saturday, April 2, as the Griffins retire the No. 10 jersey. Hoggan was the longest-tenured captain for the team and the captain of the first Griffins Calder Cup championship team.

“It was my family for four years. It was pretty special,” Hoggan said. “We had a nice core group of guys.”

Only two other Griffins players, No. 7 Michel Picard and No. 24 Travis Richards, have had their jersey numbers retired.

The game will start at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought at griffinshockey.com.

For the full conversation with Jeff Hogan and Jack Doles, watch the video in the player above.