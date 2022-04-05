GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids in West Michigan with an interest in hockey have a chance to skate and learn from some of the Grand Rapids Griffins this summer.

The Griffins announced Tuesday that they will host two weeks of youth hockey camps at two different locations.

The camps are tailored for kids ages 6 to 14 and will be instructed by Griffins assistant coach Matt MacDonald and forward Dominik Shine. Each week will feature a special appearance from former NHL forward Mike Knuble and Griffins captain Brian Lashoff.

Week one: July 18 to 22 at Griff’s IceHouse at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids

Week two: Aug. 15 to 19 at Griff’s IceHouse West in Holland

It will cost $400 per child for the Grand Rapids camp and $350 for the Holland camp. That also includes a hat, camp jersey and daily lunch. Locker rooms will be provided for both camps to allow kids to leave their equipment at the arena for the week.

More information is available at the Griffins’ website.