GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hockey fans, get ready for another season of the Grand Rapids Griffins this fall.

The Griffins are set to open up their 72-game season on Oct. 13 at Van Andel Arena against the Colorado Eagles, the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The full schedule has already been released.

The team has announced that the full promotion night schedule will be released Wednesday. Then, fans can pre-order single-game tickets on Sept. 15, but there will be a pre-sale period during which they can be purchased ahead of the general public. That period to sign up for the early tickets runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 7 and can then be purchased on Sept. 8.

This year’s schedule includes 19 back-to-back games for the Griffins and two instances of three games in three nights. You will have the chance to catch the team at Van Andel 36 different nights, with only nine games not falling on the weekend.

There will be multiple promotional nights during the season where fans in attendance will walk away with extra items like bobbleheads, hats and even jerseys. There will also be the return of popular $2 hot dogs and beer nights throughout the season.

The season does wrap up at home for the Griffins on April 21 against the Milwaukee Admirals. If you’re looking to buy season tickets or start planning which games you want to check out this year, you can find more information by clicking here.