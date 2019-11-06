Griffins surrender 2-goal lead in loss to Monsters

Grand Rapids, Mich (WOOD)- The Grand Rapids Griffins lost for the third time in the last four games, yielding three shorthanded goals to the Cleveland Monsters as the Griffins lost to the Monsters 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at Van Andel Arena.

It was the organization’s annual School Day Game as students from area schools attended the contest.

Grand Rapids jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period behind tallies by Chase Pearson and Chris Terry. The Monsters scored the first of their shorthanded goals later in the period when Eric Robinson netted one for Cleveland.

Cleveland tied the game in the second period with its second shorthanded goal. It stayed 2-2 into the third period.

Brian Lashoff gave Grand Rapids its last lead at 3-2 with a rocket past the Monsters goalie just 1:10 into final period. That set the stage for three straight Monsters goals as Grand Rapids lost 5-3.

Grand Rapids (5-5-1-1) hosts the Toronto Marlies Friday night at Van Andel Arena. First puck drops at about 7 pm.