Griffins’ Sunday game at Chicago postponed due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins’ game against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves, the American Hockey League announced Thursday.

A make-up date has not been determined, AHL said.

This is the second time within the last year that the Griffins game against the Wolves has been postponed. Their game which was scheduled for April 15 was also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Detroit Red Wings affiliate will play Friday for its 24th annual New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Van Andel Arena. The game starts at 6 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals. West Michigan’s largest indoor fireworks show will immediately follow the game. To purchase tickets, click here.

