Griffins shut out by Milwaukee Admirals

MILWAUKEE (WOOD) — The Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday at Panther Arena 5-0.

The Griffins have been shut out two out of the last three games and dropped the last three matchups against the Admirals this season.

In the opening stanza, the Griffins had two chances on breakaways. Turner Elson sent a one-timer but it was blocked, and Taro Hirose took a shot but rattled the post.

Milwaukee opened the score during a power play at 8:07 in the first period when Cody Glass passed the puck to Anthony Richard who sent the puck past goaltender Kaden Fulcher.

The Admirals scored two tallies in the middle frame for a three-goal advantage.

Less than a minute into the final frame, Milwaukee made it a 4-0 game when Cole Smith got his own rebound from an initial shot and sent the puck into the net.

In an attempt to avoid a shutout, Kyle Criscuolo attempted to score at 12:24 during a power play but was denied by the Milwaukee defense.

With 4:07 remaining, Matt Luff went behind the net and punched the puck in behind Fulcher and sealed the 5-0 victory for the Admirals.

The Griffins will take on the Toronto Marlies Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

Milwaukee will be heading to Illinois to play the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.