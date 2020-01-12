Griffins score five in one period to sweep Moose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids erupted for five goals en route to a 6-2 victory over Manitoba Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

After falling behind 1-0, the Griffins tied it up just 46 seconds into the second period. Dominic Turgeon scored to tie the game.

Dennis Cholowski made it 2-1 when he scored off a great cross-ice feed from Joe Veleno. Cholowski was wide open and just pushed it in.

After Manitoba had tied the game, the Griffins struck again. Chris Terry stole the puck on a pass from Mikhail Berdin. Terry took the puck back behind the net and then passed it to a cutting Michael Rasmussen, who finished with ease to make the score 3-2.

Mo Seider and Chris Terry then added goals in the third period to complete the five goal second period and send Grand Rapids on its way to a victory.

Rasmussen added a third-period goal to bring the score to the final mark.

Grand Rapids improves to 17-19-2-2.

The victory moves Grand Rapids into a tie for fourth place in the Division with 38 points. It’s also the third straight victory for Grand Rapids.