GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are ready to return to the ice.

The team released their schedule on Friday.

The season begins on Feb. 5 in Chicago, and the Griffins hit the ice at Van Andel Arena on Feb. 20 against the Cleveland Monsters.

The Griffins only play 30 games this season. The team says they remain hopeful for the potential to host fans at Van Andel Arena at some point, but they expect to begin the season without fans.

