GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins game scheduled for Friday has been canceled over concerns about the severe storm heading into West Michigan.

The Griffins were set to play the Cleveland Monsters. The game has been rescheduled to Jan. 4. The tickets for Friday’s game will automatically be valid for the new date. If ticket holders would like to exchange for a different game, they can visit the Griffins’ website.

After their 8 p.m. Thursday night game, the Griffins are set to hit the ice again on Dec. 28 when they travel to Rockford, Illinois to face the IceHogs.