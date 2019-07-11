Griffins release 2019-20 schedule; open vs. Wolves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins will start the upcoming season the same way the ended the last one: on the ice in Chicago facing the Wolves.

The Griffins released their 2019-2020 schedule Wednesday, announcing their first game would be Oct. 5 on the road against the team that knocked them out of the Calder Cup Playoffs in a deciding Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals last season.

The first home game is scheduled for Oct. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Griffins will also close the regular season versus the Admirals, playing April 11 on the road.

The closer at Van Andel Arena will be April 10 versus the Wolves.

>>Online: The full schedule

There will be a total of 76 games this season. Thirty-eight will be at home, including an eight-game homestand in January that will be the Griffins’ longest since the 2006-2007 season. The longest stretch on the road will be six games in December.

This will be Ben Simon’s second season as head coach and the team’s 24th season overall.

Group and season tickets are already on sale. Single-game tickets go on sale Sept. 13. Purchasing details can be found on the Griffins’ website.