GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins game against the Chicago Wolves set for Thursday has again been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

It’s the fourth time the team has had to postpone the game against the Wolves due to COVID-19 protocols.

A makeup-date has not yet been scheduled. All tickets will be honored when the game is rescheduled. Ticket holders who would like a refund can do so on the team’s website.