Griffins postpone 2 weekend games due to COVID protocols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids Griffins’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Friday.

The first game was scheduled for Friday night in Cleveland against the Cleveland Monsters. The second was scheduled for Saturday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, where the Griffins would face off against the Rockford IceHogs.

While makeup dates for the games haven’t been scheduled, ticketholders for Saturday’s home game can either use their tickets for the yet-to-be-determined makeup game, apply them to an upcoming May 2021 home game or receive a refund.

Refunds can be requested by visiting griffinshockey.com/refund-request-form.

The Griffins’ season schedule can be found at griffinshockey.com.