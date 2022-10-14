GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tickets are almost sold out for the Grand Rapids Griffins season opener against the San Diego Gulls at Van Andel Arena.

“We are so excited to have everyone back in this building,” group events manager Bre’onna Raymo said.

The Griffins’ 27th season will kick off with a two-game weekend against the Gulls.

Fans can expect the return of the Friday promotional, which includes $2 hot dogs and $2 draft beers between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Opening night is always a fun and exciting night. Get here early because we will be introducing the whole team. We have some returning players and new faces. So, come out to get to know those folks,” director of game presentation Brandon Nelson said.

There are about 14 new players on the roster, including eight, according to head coach Ben Simon. He says that overall there is a good combination of size and speed this year and he is looking forward to developing the new players.

“Every season begins with new hopes. It’s a new season, a new start. I’m looking forward to seeing how this group will come together,” Simon said.

