GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Less than 24 hours after the team finished their season, the Grand Rapids Griffins are wiping their coaching staff clean.

Griffins general manager Shawn Horcoff announced that the Red Wings/Griffins will not renew the contract for head coach Ben Simon. Simon spent eight seasons on the Griffins’ coaching staff, including five as head coach.

The Griffins wrapped up their season on Saturday, finishing with a franchise-worst 28 wins. Grand Rapids finished last in the Central Division this season with just 64 points.

The Griffins will also not renew the contracts for assistant coaches Matt Macdonald and Todd Krygier, as well as goaltending development coach Brian Mahoney-Wilson. Mahoney-Wilson, Macdonald and Krygier have served in their positions for the last seven, five and four seasons, respectively.