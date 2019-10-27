Griffins off to best start in 11 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Griffins scored four unanswered goals in defeating the Texas Stars 6-4 Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

The victory gives the Griffins a 5-2-0-1 record and marks the franchise’s best start since the 2008-2009 season.

Grand Rapids fell behind in the first period 3-1. Dom Turgeon had the only tally for Grand Rapids in the first period.

Oliwer Kaski was able to bring the Griffins to within one scoring a goal just 54 seconds into the second period. That made the score 3-2.

After Texas scored again, the Griffins went to work on the comeback. Gregor MacLeod cleaned up a loose puck scrum in front of the net to draw Grand Rapids to within a goal at 4-3 before the second period ended.

Ryan Kuffner, Chris Terry, and Turner Elson all scored in the third period for Grand Rapids. Kuffner’s goal came with 5:34 left. Terry netted his with a little over two minutes to play, and Elson put it away late.