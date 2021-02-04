Griffins name Lashoff 17th captain in franchise history

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Brian Lashoff has been named the 17th captain in franchise history.

The 30-year-old rearguard made his debut as an 18-year-old in March 2009. Five hundred games later, he is one of three players to be a part of Grand Rapids’ 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championship.

Lashoff logged his 500th regular-season game with the Griffins in March 2020. He joined Travis Richards as the only players to hit that milestone out of some 526 who have suited up for the Griffins over its first 24 years. Lashoff has seen his fair share of NHL action as well. He suited up for 136 games with the Detroit Red Wings.

Lashoff previously served as an alternate captain for the Griffins for six seasons. He will don the ‘C’ for the first time since his years in junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs.

Alternate captains for the Griffins’ 2020-21 squad will be forwards Kyle Criscuolo, Turner Elson and Dominic Turgeon, along with defenseman Dylan McIlrath.

The Griffins will kick off the 2020-2021 regular season on the road against the Chicago Wolves on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.