Griffins lose winning streak in overtime against Cleveland Monsters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins hoped to extend their season-high winning streak to five games Saturday but came up short in overtime.

The Griffins have one three of their last four at-home games and welcomed the Cleveland Monsters to Van Andel Arena Saturday night.

The game was scoreless until the second period when Kyle Kiscolo found the back of the net for his 10th goal of the season to tie a team high. But, the Monsters responded in the third with a goal to tie it up and send the game into overtime.

The Monsters put an end to the Griffins winning streak with just 14 seconds into overtime.