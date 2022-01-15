Manitoba Moose beat Griffins in shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Manitoba Moose ended the Grand Rapids Griffins’ winning streak, winning 2-1 Saturday evening.

Taro Hirose scored the game’s first goal early in the third period.

On the power play, Leon Gawanke shot from near the blue line at the left wing and sent the puck over the left shoulder of Calvin Pickard to tie the contest at one.

A shootout ended with Luke Johnson clinching the 2-1 victory for Manitoba.

The Griffins will take on the Cleveland Monsters Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Cleveland at 7 p.m.

The Moose play the Iowa Wild on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Iowa.