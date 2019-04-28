Griffins lose to Wolves, out of playoffs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Rapids Griffins played the Chicago Wolves in Game 4 of the Central Division semifinals at Van Andel Arena on April 24, 2019.

UNDATED (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are done for the season.

Playing the deciding Game 5 of the Central Division semifinals in Chicago, the Griffins lost 4-2 to the Wolves.

The Griffins' Vili Saarijarvi scored in the first period — his first playoff goal — and Colin Campbell added a point late in the third.

The Griffins won Games 1 and 3 of the best-of-five series.

This was the team's seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

Thank you for your support this season, Griffins Nation!



We'll see you next season. #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/hhlUFsPn6U — x - Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) April 28, 2019

Grand Rapids Griffins