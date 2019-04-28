Grand Rapids Griffins

Griffins lose to Wolves, out of playoffs

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 06:45 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2019 06:47 PM EDT

UNDATED (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are done for the season.

Playing the deciding Game 5 of the Central Division semifinals in Chicago, the Griffins lost 4-2 to the Wolves.

The Griffins' Vili Saarijarvi scored in the first period — his first playoff goal — and Colin Campbell added a point late in the third.

The Griffins won Games 1 and 3 of the best-of-five series.

This was the team's seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

Grand Rapids Griffins

