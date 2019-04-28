Griffins lose to Wolves, out of playoffs
UNDATED (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are done for the season.
Playing the deciding Game 5 of the Central Division semifinals in Chicago, the Griffins lost 4-2 to the Wolves.
The Griffins' Vili Saarijarvi scored in the first period — his first playoff goal — and Colin Campbell added a point late in the third.
The Griffins won Games 1 and 3 of the best-of-five series.
This was the team's seventh consecutive playoff appearance.
Thank you for your support this season, Griffins Nation!— x - Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) April 28, 2019
We'll see you next season. #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/hhlUFsPn6U
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
