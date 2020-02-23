Griffins lose Seider in setback to Rampage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids gave up two, third-period goals to San Antonio as the Griffins fell 4-3 Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

Grand Rapids had taken the lead early in the final period after a Chase Pearson goal made it 3-2.

However, goals by Austin Poganski and Klim Kostin at the 12:40 and 13:41 mark of the third gave San Antonio the lead for good.

Griffins defenseman Moritz Seider had to be helped off the ice late in the second period. He took a hard hit into the boards just before San Antonio tied the game at two. He did not return to action.

Grand Rapids scored first in the first period when Givani Smith took a Matt Ford pass near the post and beat Adam Wilcox.

After the Rampage tied it, the Griffins regained the lead when Matt Puempel fed Chris Terry with a cross-ice pass that Terry turned into a goal.

Grand Rapids is back in action Sunday when it hosts the Rampage again. First puck drops at 4 p.m.