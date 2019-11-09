Griffins honor late video coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The late Grand Rapids Griffins’ video coach Bill LeRoy was honored during Friday’s game at Van Andel Arena.

LeRoy was 56 when he died last week while on the road with the team in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He had been with the team since 2001 and was a part of two Calder Cup championship team.

LeRoy also spent 18 years working for the Kalamazoo Wings before moving to the Griffins. He still lived in Kalamazoo.

During Friday’s game, the Griffins defeated the Toronto Marlies 4-1. They will face the Marlies again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Van Andel Arena.