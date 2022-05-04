GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have announced several guaranteed home dates for the 2022-2023 season, including the home opener.

The Griffins will open the season at Van Andel Arena on Friday, October 14. The opponent will be revealed later this summer when the AHL releases its schedule.

WHEN CAN I GET TICKETS?

Single-game tickets for next season will go on sale to the public later this summer. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling 616.774.4585 ext. 2 or visit the Griffins website for more information.

GUARANTEED HOME GAME DATES

Friday, Oct. 14

Saturday, Dec. 31

Saturday, Jan. 21 (Lead-in to the 2023 Great Skate WinterFest at Rosa Parks Circle)

Saturday, Feb. 11

Saturday, Feb. 25

Saturday, March 4

The 2022-2023 season will mark the Griffins’ 22nd year of AHL membership and 27th season overall.